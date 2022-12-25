Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 94,165 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.