Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 18.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.
In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of PLD opened at $113.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
