Consolidated Capital Management LLC Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,092,000 after buying an additional 105,155 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,694,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,973,000 after purchasing an additional 149,327 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $167.26 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.95.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

