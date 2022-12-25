Consolidated Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,079 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $152.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.98. The firm has a market cap of $378.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

