Consolidated Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32. The firm has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

