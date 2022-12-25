Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,667 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,782,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $141.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.