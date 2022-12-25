Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,667 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,782,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $141.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.91.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
