Level Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 228 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.87 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

