Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $111.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.11 and its 200 day moving average is $94.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.