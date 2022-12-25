Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 254.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $169.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $203.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Argus increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.17.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

