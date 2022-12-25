Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $473,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Paychex by 56.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Paychex by 41.0% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 114,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 33,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 3.4 %

PAYX opened at $116.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average is $120.33. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.