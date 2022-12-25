Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Buys 119 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $283.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $302.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.32.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.