Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.4% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $496,810,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $242,940,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $462.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $495.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

