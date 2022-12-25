Intergy Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,533 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,856,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,821,000 after purchasing an additional 54,156 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,858,000 after acquiring an additional 390,510 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,069,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $105.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.15 and a 200-day moving average of $105.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

