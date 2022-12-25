Pendal Group Ltd Has $10.37 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,545 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,192,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,581,000 after acquiring an additional 133,734 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $1,007,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 72,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 6,238 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $209.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

