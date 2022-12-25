PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.03 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The stock has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens cut their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

