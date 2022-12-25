Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 440 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.1% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 19.6% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 4.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,542 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,136 shares of company stock worth $28,387,269 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $129.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $260.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.