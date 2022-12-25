Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 568,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after buying an additional 119,363 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 731,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after buying an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 241,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 166,939 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $50.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

