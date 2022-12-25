Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $71.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $71,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,229 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,703,000 after buying an additional 246,504 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

