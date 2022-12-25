VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 110.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,429,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,350,000 after buying an additional 1,273,734 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,989,000 after buying an additional 109,197 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 272.9% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 469,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,728,000 after purchasing an additional 741,640 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,212,000 after purchasing an additional 422,525 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 844.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,461,000 after purchasing an additional 431,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $203.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.31. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $318.69.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.