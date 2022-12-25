Intergy Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 5.0% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ICF opened at $54.98 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average is $58.76.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.