Oak Asset Management LLC Invests $14.40 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 63,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,398,000. Amgen accounts for 7.0% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

AMGN stock opened at $263.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.73 and a 200-day moving average of $253.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.