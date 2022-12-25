Oak Asset Management LLC Invests $14.40 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 63,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,398,000. Amgen accounts for 7.0% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.
A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
