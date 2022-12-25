Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

MDT stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27. The company has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

