Intergy Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 2.7% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $331.93 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.72.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

