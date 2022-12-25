Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.