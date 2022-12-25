Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 361,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 84,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.72.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.