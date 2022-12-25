Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 30,145 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 361,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after buying an additional 84,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.72.

Insider Activity

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.