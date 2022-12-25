Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,399,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,831,000 after acquiring an additional 91,256 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,393,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $135.53 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.01 and a 200-day moving average of $134.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

