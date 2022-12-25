Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,461,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,223,000 after acquiring an additional 217,364 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,889,000 after acquiring an additional 116,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,741,000 after acquiring an additional 53,818 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

