Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $173,214,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,130,000 after acquiring an additional 674,166 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,786,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,607,000 after acquiring an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VTV stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.92.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.