Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 145 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in 3M by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average of $127.62. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

