Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 2.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 65,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,175,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 206.1% during the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 6,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $267.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

