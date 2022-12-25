UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,344 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 41,228 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $531.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $533.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

