Ledyard National Bank Sells 157 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.4% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 54,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $213.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

