Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

