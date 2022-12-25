Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,837 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $163.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

