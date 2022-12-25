Ledyard National Bank Sells 406 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $163.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

