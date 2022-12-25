WMG Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.68.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.