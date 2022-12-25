CGN Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 37,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

DLR opened at $100.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.