WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ACN opened at $266.09 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

