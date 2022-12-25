SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stake Lowered by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,640,000 after purchasing an additional 247,669 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 95,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 162,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 45,086 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $72.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.03. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $94.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

