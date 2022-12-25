Consolidated Capital Management LLC Invests $2.53 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,055 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000. Target makes up about 1.6% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 55.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 83.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Shares of Target stock opened at $143.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

