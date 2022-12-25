Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 1.3 %

TGT stock opened at $143.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

