SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 684,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 5.3% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.