FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Raised by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $175.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

