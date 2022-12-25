Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.3% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,904,000 after buying an additional 328,437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,343,000 after acquiring an additional 154,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 122,685 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,363,000 after acquiring an additional 102,081 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $179.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $257.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

