Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,405 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 354,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 7.6% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $33,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,140,000 after purchasing an additional 175,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,441,000 after purchasing an additional 161,668 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.