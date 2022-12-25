Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $529,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,427 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in American Express by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $147.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

