Intergy Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average of $54.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $63.15.

