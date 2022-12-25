3,001 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,520 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.40.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.