Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 2,868 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.2% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.14 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.